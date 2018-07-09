Grand Forks Police End Shelter In Place, Suspect Apprehended

The suspect has been apprehended, though the scene remains active, there is no longer a public safety concern.

Samuel Nelson, 36 of Grand Forks

UPDATE 6:20 PM – Authorities have identified the suspect in a Monday afternoon standoff as 36-year-old Samuel Nelson of Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Police say officers tried to take Nelson into custody for five warrants when he ran into an apartment building on the 1100 block of 14th Avenue South. Witnesses say it appeared like Nelson had a handgun.

After making a perimeter, SWAT, crisis negotiators and the bomb squad searched the building and found Nelson, persuading him to surrender peacefully. After being checked out by paramedics, he was taken to jail.

Police say additional charges against Nelson are under consideration.

(Original Story) According to the Grand Forks Police Facebook page.

Grand Forks officers are in the 1100 block of 14 Avenue South regarding a subject armed with a firearm.

Please stay away from this area, or shelter in place of you are in the vicinity.