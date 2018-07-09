Questions Are Raised After Fargo Brings Food Truck Pilot Program to People’s Attention

But both sides of the coin do agree on one thing, there needs to be some ironing out before this food truck pilot program goes into effect

FARGO, N.D. — As the City of Fargo is trying to implement a food truck pilot program, those with the trucks and downtown business owners are raising their questions.

Jessie Cohen tells us what they had to say at an open house meeting with the city in our lead story.

Some are looking to expand their business on wheels.

“Look at our followers, look at taco brothers, look at myself, look at the Dogfather you know there’s five or six or seven thousand followers between us and they call us every day going where you guys at, where you guys at?” said Jason Halvorson, the owner of Texas Q BBQ.

While others feel it will take away traffic from their downtown restaurants.

“I want them separated from enough of the businesses downtown that it won’t interfere with the businesses that have been there for as long as I have, 40 years,” said Warren Ackley, who owns multiple downtown businesses.

But both sides of the coin do agree on one thing, there needs to be some ironing out before this food truck pilot program goes into effect.

“We don’t want to take business from downtown, we understand there are some concerns though because maybe some people don’t know what’s going on with us, they don’t know how many of us there are, so we just want t have our equal part and share with them,” Halvorson said.

Many questions were raised during the open house hosted by the City of Fargo by people who play different roles in the community.

“What the penalties are going to be for over parking or extended parking and what that’s going to be. How many vendors are you going to have on a block. Is there any requirements for that or can they load it all up?” Ackley said.

But the biggest controversy?

“I’ve been here for 40 years. My issue is the parking,” Ackley said.

Although the food trucks are only allowed to park in parallel spots just like these there are still some other concerns, As you can see this car is taking up one spot but those twenty to thirty feet food trucks would be taking up another two to three spots, eliminating other parking spots for people in the area.

“Other than taking our business is it going to take our parking there’s things like that so I believe it’s a balance were both going to have to work towards,” Halvorson said.

Whether it’s the city or local business owners, everyone does agree that having a spot for food trucks would heighten the vibes of downtown Fargo.

“The idea of the food truck I’m great with no problem, you know if we had a specific area for food trucks that would be my dream I guess for downtown,” Ackley said.

Now it’s the job of the city to deliver the thoughts and opinions from the people of Fargo to the city commission.

The city commission will have the second reading of the ordinance this upcoming Monday.

The original plan was to have the pilot program start at the end of July and continue until October.