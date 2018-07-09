West Fargo Farmers Market Now Open for the Season

It will be every Monday and Thursday afternoon through October 4

WEST FARGO, N.D. — You can now do your grocery shopping outside twice a week at the West Fargo Farmers Market.

Last year there were more than 16 vendors who came to the market.

Organizers say they hope to exceed that amount this year as they continue to look for more vendors this summer.

Although the market has been happening since 2006, this is the first time it’s been in the Rustad Recreation Center because of construction on Sheyenne.

“A lot of the people that are vendors here are local or within close distance and we have a wide range of vendors. As the year goes on, we get more and more. Usually it’s a little bit slower in the beginning just because a lot of producers and people don’t have all their stuff ready yet. That being said, as the year goes on, it gets bigger and bigger,” said Matthew Johnson, with the West Fargo Park District.

The farmer’s market will be from 3:30–6:30 every Monday and Thursday until October 4.