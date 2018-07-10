Grand Forks City Officials Will Help with Post-Storm Cleanup

Crews will be sent around the city to collect tree debris from the berm

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Days after a major storm cluttered the streets of Grand Forks with debris the city has decided to help people clean up.

Crews will make one complete pass around the city to collect branches and fallen trees off the sides of roads.

On Monday, 50 tons of tree brush was hauled from the city’s two drop–off sites to the landfill.

Officials say this option was a no–brainer to clean the streets in an efficient manner.

“The quicker we can get it cleaned up, the better. Heaven forbid if we had to do by request, our public works department would probably be overrun as per request, and they’d be working into the fall,” said John Bernstrom, the Communications Specialist for the City of Grand Forks.

The two drop–off locations are Grand Forks Public Works and Williamson Field.