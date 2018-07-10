High Risk Sex Offender Released From Jail Again, Returns To Old Address

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- A high risk sex offender has been released from jail and is now living in Grand Forks, at his former home. Michael McGee has moved to 18 Washington Street North. He was convicted of aggravated sexual…
BISMARCK, N.D. -- A Bismarck pharmacist accused of terrorizing and sending child porn has pleaded not guilty. 50-year-old Curtis McGarvey is charged with 21 counts of promoting obscenity to minors. He also faces a charge of terrorizing and a misdemeanor…
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- The man found guilty of killing a Moorhead woman and starting her house on fire has been sentenced. A judge gave Justin Critt over 40 years in prison. He must serve about 29 years of that sentence…