Lions All-Star Roundup: Class B Girls Complete the Sweep of Class A

Class A boys downed Class B boys to get the series split.

FARGO, N.D. — The class B girls basketball team completed the series sweep of class A at the Fargo Civic Center on Tuesday night 78-73. On the boys side class A avenged its loss in Bismarck by picking up a 95-86 victory over class B.

“As a little kid coming to these games you always dream about being here and being in this game,” Sheyenne guard Zach Westphal said. “It is a blessing and a privilege all at the same time playing with these great guys that you play with every single night.”

“It’s awesome. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of girls to play with,” LaMoure-LM guard Anna Holen stated after the game. “They were all so amazing, so talented. They’re awesome girls on and off the court. To be apart of a class B sweep is pretty cool to do.”