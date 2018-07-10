Names of Grand Forks Officers and Suspected Killed Released

Police Tuesday identified the man as 41-year-old John Francis Murphy III, of Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) – Grand Forks police say a man fatally shot by two officers was armed, but never fired his weapon before he was killed.

Authorities say Murphy was shot early Sunday by Michael Ruit and Jordan Drees after the officers perceived his actions as threatening.

Officials say a female family member who was present at the scene was also armed, but followed the officers’ commands to put her gun on the ground.

Police say Murphy refused to follow the same command.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the fatal shooting.

The officers are on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

