Names of Grand Forks Officers and Suspected Killed Released

Grand Forks, N.D. (KNOX/KFGO) - A 36-year old man who was the subject of a police standoff in Grand Forks on Monday afternoon has died. Jail and law enforcement officials confirm the death of Samuel Nelson. Jail administrator Bret Burkholder…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Grand Forks police say a man fatally shot by two officers was armed, but never fired his weapon before he was killed. Police Tuesday identified the man as 41-year-old John Francis Murphy III, of Grand…
MAE SAI, Thailand (AP) _ All 12 boys and their soccer coach have been rescued from a flooded cave in northern Thailand, the Thai navy SEALs said Tuesday, ending an 18-day ordeal that riveted people around the world. The SEALs…