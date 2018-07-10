Paralyzed Hockey Player Says He Can Move His Toes

Jack Jablonski posted video to Twitter and wrote, "Moving my toes on my own on my command"

The former Minnesota high school hockey player who was left paralyzed after a game injury is continuing to make progress.

Jack Jablonski can move his toes.

The now 22-year-old posted a video to Twitter with the caption, “Moving my toes on my own on my command.”

The accident that injured his spinal cord happened at a game in St. Louis Park in 2011.

Jablonski has been doing physical therapy ever since, trying to keep his muscles strong.

Click here to view the video.