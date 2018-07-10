Suspect In Grand Forks Standoff Dies In Jail

Jail administrator Bret Burkholder said that Nelson had been in the correctional facility for just over an hour after being medically cleared.

Samuel Nelson, 36 of Grand Forks

Grand Forks, N.D. (KNOX/KFGO) – A 36-year old man who was the subject of a police standoff in Grand Forks on Monday afternoon has died.

Jail and law enforcement officials confirm the death of Samuel Nelson.

He says there were no incidents within the facility involving Nelson.

“Until an autopsy can be performed to determine the cause of death we have no idea what happened to Mr. Nelson”, Burkholder stated.

The North Dakota B-C-I will also review the incident.

Nelson ran from police and into an apartment yesterday afternoon when police attempted to arrest him.

Authorities say he was wanted on five local warrants.

Witness reports suggested he was armed.

That prompted a large law enforcement presence and area residents were urged to shelter in place.

Police say Nelson surrendered hours later without further incident, was evaluated by paramedics on scene, and transported to the Grand Forks County Correctional Center.