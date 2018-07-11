River Keepers Volunteers its Way to Help Keep Rivers Clean

The Storm Drain Marking Program partners with the cities of Moorhead, Fargo, and West Fargo to prevent pollution

MOORHEAD, MN– River Keepers is volunteering its way to help keep rivers clean.

The Storm Drain Marking Program partners with the cities of Moorhead, Fargo, and West Fargo to prevent pollution.

Garbage and debris move from storm drains into the Red River.

Volunteers mark the storm drains in these areas with stickers that say, “No Dumping Drains to Rivers.”

Volunteers also went door to door at houses nearby in hopes of emphasizing the incentives behind the markers.

“Oh I love being able to go outside and recruit and train these volunteers,” River Keepers project coordinator Kim Morris said. “For this program, it’s nice to see the impact that it has on, especially the younger kids that get to learn about this and know the storm drains are connected to the river.

Visit this link if you are interested in volunteering with River Keepers.