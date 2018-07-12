Adult Female Victim Of Possible Drowning In Grand Forks

Medical assist call came in around 9 PM Wednesday in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue North

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Police in Grand Forks are investigating a possible drowning at a house.

They were called out for a medical assist around 9 o’clock last night in the 2000 block of 11th Avenue North.

First responders found an adult female was unresponsive from a possible drowning in an above ground pool.

They attempted lifesaving measures at the house before taking the woman to Altru where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the woman is being withheld pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation.