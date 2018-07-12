Moorhead Cuts The Ribbon on M.B. Johnson Park

Austin Erickson,

MOORHEAD, Minn. – City and state leaders celebrate the completion of work done on M.B. Johnson Park.

Mayor Del Rae Williams proudly cut the ribbon opening the park at 3601 11th Street North. The City of Moorhead says the 110 acre space is the largest national resource park in the metro. It has a fish cleaning station, bathrooms, and a bridge over Snakey Creek was installed.

“This is a combination of letting you feel like you are in nature, but yet you’re in our urban area. We have areas here that are very accessible to all the community,” Mayor Del Rae Williams said.

Over $1.3 million dollars was given by the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission in 2016 to improve the park. The City of Moorhead also pitched in $254,000.

