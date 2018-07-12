Wiggles & Giggles Child Care Hosts Sixth Annual Lemonade Stand for United Way

The money raised at the lemonade stand is to contribute to the United Way of Cass–Clay School Supply Drive

FARGO, N.D.– Are you thirsty for some lemonade?

The children at Wiggles & Giggles Child Care and their child care provider, Jamie Zastoupil, completed their sixth “LIVE UNITED LEMONADE STAND.”

The money raised at the lemonade stand is to contribute to the United Way of Cass–Clay School Supply Drive.

The school supplies are given to K–12 students in need.

“So, six years ago I got a phone call from this woman who said my kiddos had a lemonade stand,” United Way of Cass-Clay marketing director Kristina Hein said. “The woman said, we raised some money, bought some school supplies, but I really want them to see where they go. Would we be able to come into your office and you could help us understand the school supply drive? It fills my heart to know that kids just really want to give back to others that they see in their classroom.”

Last year, the lemonade stand raised $5,000 for school supplies.