Horse Shows at the Red River Valley Fair

Some riders will be competing for the first time
Angela Shen,

WEST FARGO, N.D. — If you want to see horses this weekend, head over to the Red River Valley Fair.

The Alpha Equus English Riders Club is having horse shows, and some of the riders are competing for the first time.

Organizers say horseback riding can be for people of all ages. A few dozen horses are involved with the dressage show.

There will be a hunter jumper show on Saturday, July 14.

“Horseback riding is something wonderful for people in this era because it can bring you back to the moment and what is real. It’s a wonderful sport to be into. It’s more than a sport, it’s a relationship with the animal,” Terrie Hart Dahl, president of the Alpha Equus English Riders, said.

The F–M Posse Open Horse Show will be held on Sunday, July 15.

