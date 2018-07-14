Creatively Uncorked Holds Open Studio

They have open studios in conjunction with the Red River Market
Angela Shen,

FARGO, N.D. — Creatively Uncorked holds open studio in conjunction with the Red River Market.

People can pop in and paint whatever they want.

They also have classes, some of which have a theme, or an instructor can teach everyone how to create one specific painting.

If you want to show your furry friends some love, there are even opportunities to paint your pet.

“It’s really fun because you get to come in here and just relax a little bit because I’m a huge perfectionist and a lot of other people are so they come in here to paint, it gives them a reason to kind of be a little more free,” Hayley Hilfer, a volunteer, said.

You can also hold parties at Creatively Uncorked where you can drink wine and paint at the same time.

 

Related Post

New Art Center Coming to Fargo this Summer
How About Toasting to America with a $30,000 Bottl...
The Hearts of Volunteers: Fargo Celebrates Communi...
New Sanford Health Hospital Hoping to Heal Through...

You Might Like

Red River Market Opens for Season

FARGO, N.D. -- The Red River Market opened up for another season, and there's no shortage of things people love. "You're eating fresh produce from the area, antioxidants, better for your immune system, but…

Creatively Uncorked Holds Open Studio

FARGO, N.D. -- Creatively Uncorked holds open studio in conjunction with the Red River Market. People can pop in and paint whatever they want. They also have classes, some of which have a theme, or…