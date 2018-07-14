Creatively Uncorked Holds Open Studio

FARGO, N.D. — Creatively Uncorked holds open studio in conjunction with the Red River Market.

People can pop in and paint whatever they want.

They also have classes, some of which have a theme, or an instructor can teach everyone how to create one specific painting.

If you want to show your furry friends some love, there are even opportunities to paint your pet.

“It’s really fun because you get to come in here and just relax a little bit because I’m a huge perfectionist and a lot of other people are so they come in here to paint, it gives them a reason to kind of be a little more free,” Hayley Hilfer, a volunteer, said.

You can also hold parties at Creatively Uncorked where you can drink wine and paint at the same time.