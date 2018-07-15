Country Singing Star Praises Local Businesses After His Bus Breaks Down

Neal McCoy was heading from North Dakota Country Fest in New Salem to the Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander, Wisconsin

Neal McCoy and Businesses That Helped Him Get Back On The Road

FARGO, N.D. — A country music star heading from North Dakota Country Fest in New Salem to the Hodag Country Festival in Rhinelander, Wisconsin breaks down near Valley City.

Neal McCoy got some help from a company in West Fargo and another in Fargo.

Luckily he broke down in a state he sings about every night he’s in concert.

His song “Shake” gives a shout-out to “Bismarck, North Dakota.”

McCoy did a couple of Facebook lives from the metro: “I’m coming to you from Jim’s Towing in Fargo, North Dakota and what happened, the way I met this wonderful people is that, as you saw a little earlier on my Facebook page, we broke down. We’re still broke down but we’re getting our bus worked on. We met the greatest people that brought us in, towed us in, Jim’s Towing. They picked us up and drove us over here to Fargo from Valley, what was it called? Valley what? Valley City, North Dakota is where we broke down at.”

McCoy also did a Facebook live from Interstate PowerSystems in Fargo to thank them for coming in on a Saturday to work on his bus.

He talked about how important trades are to our world.

He talked about a young lady and man who met at the company and were busy working for hours to get his bus back on the road.

He made it to Wisconsin for his show Sunday at Hodag Country Festival.