Devils Lake Motorized Bicycle Rider Dies In Minot Hospital

Wade Vetter went through a red light and ran into driver's side of a car on Monday

MINOT, N.D. — Authorities say a man who was riding a motorized bicycle that collided with a car in Devils Lake has died.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says 53-year-old Wade Vetter, of Devils Lake, died Saturday in a Minot hospital.

The accident happened about 2:32 p.m. Monday.

The patrol says Vetter went through a red light and ran into driver’s side of a car that was driving through the intersection.

Vetter was thrown from the bike.

The driver of the car was not hurt.