Valley City Man Killed In Single Vehicle Crash

BARNES CO., N.D. — A Valley City man was killed when he lost control of his pickup about 3 miles west of the city Saturday night around 8 o’clock.

The highway patrol says 67-year-old Kim Foell failed to negotiate a curve and his pickup vaulted over County 17 and rolled.

Foell was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.