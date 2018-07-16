Franek Advances to Junior Finals with Three Wins Monday

The West Fargo graduate won three bouts to advance all the way to the finals in the Junior National Championships

FARGO, N.D. — Last year at the USA Wrestling Junior & Cadet National Championships, Jared Franek finished runner-up at 152 pounds.

Now, the West Fargo graduate is hoping to finish one spot better as he moves on to the finals at 160 pounds.

Franek picked up three wins on Monday (7-3, 10-0, 11-0,) to sweep his way into the championship match.

The competition is going on at the FargoDome, with the final on Tuesday at 1:00 p.m.