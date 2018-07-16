Keury De La Cruz Knocks Three Hits as RedHawks Win 6-1

Trey McNutt earned the win with six innings of one-run baseball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The RedHawks picked up their third consecutive series win by knocking off Sioux Falls Monday night 6-1.

Keury De La Cruz went 3-for-5 in the matchup, including a double that spurred a two-out rally in the fourth inning. He also reached on an error in the ninth.

Every starter recorded a hit for Fargo-Moorhead, including a pair from Leo Pina. He has now reached base at least twice in 11 of his last 12 games.

Trey McNutt earns the win with six innings of work giving up one run and fanning six Canaries hitters.

The RedHawks finish the roadtrip 5-2 and are back home on Tuesday to face Gary.