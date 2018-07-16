Sanford Occupational Therapist Explains Ergonomics

Neck, back, and wrist pain are all very common among those who sit for extended periods of time at the office

FARGO, N.D.– Neck, back, and wrist pain are all very common among those who sit for extended periods of time at the office.

A Sanford occupational therapist explains “Ergonomics” as making adjustments to your work environment in order to eliminate awkward positions.

Sit–stand workstations, proper chair height, footrests, and wrist rests are examples of ergonomic equipment.

The occupational therapist says it’s better to have frequent–short breaks rather than infrequent–long breaks while at the office.

“What we look at is at least every hour to get up briefly,” occupational therapist at Sanford Health Bryce Nelson said. “It can be 30 seconds just to walk across the room and back and to continue onto your current work duties. So just getting out of that static sitting position is a way to combat awkward postures and static positioning.”

Any office vendor offers ergonomic equipment.