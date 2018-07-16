This Is A Big Week For Shopping And Live Music In Our Region

Downtown Fargo Street Fair and Moondance Jam Both Begin On Thursday

This is a big week for fans of shopping and live music.

The annual Downtown Fargo Street Fair begins on Thursday and runs through Saturday.

On the same day, rock and roll fans will begin jamming out at Moondance Jam in Walker, Minnesota.

This year’s Jam will be highlighted by rock, rap and country superstar, Kid Rock.

The Detroit native will be going on early at 9 on Friday night for an extended show of music, lights and stage props.

Thursday and Saturday nights hit heavy on the seventies and eighties with Poison front man, Bret Michaels, Tesla, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Kansas, Ace Frehley and many more.

All reserved and electrical camping is sold out, but we are told that they still have plenty of general admission and general camping available.