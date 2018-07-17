Grand Forks Bear Had To Be Euthanized

GRAND FORKS, ND — Grand Forks Police report the bear on the loose in the city on Monday had to be euthanized.

Yesterday evening, officials from Red River Valley Zoo assisted in successfully tranquilizing the bear.

The bear was lowered the bear to the ground, and transported it out of town.

We assessed the condition of the bear, and consulted with area veterinary resources.

We determined that, despite our very best efforts to save it, the bear could not survive the encounter. As such, we humanely euthanized the bear.

(Original story)

A bear made its way to Grand Forks and climbed a tree, but has been captured.

Grand Forks Police and the North Dakota Game and Fish Department spent hours trying to get the bear out of the tree here at University Park.

The bear was first spotted around 4:30 this morning at Industrial Park before it started roaming around Grand Forks. But it quickly has become the talk of the town.

“It was this morning on my way to work near Valley Middle School. They told me that Yogi was in the park looking for some picnic baskets and I had to come scope it out.”

He’s not the only one. The bear eventually climbed up into a tree in University Park to take a nap inspiring people all over Grand Forks to visit their uninvited guest.

“It’s kind of strange. I don’t think this happens often. And I don’t really know what they’re going to do,” an onlooker said.