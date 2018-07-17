July 17 Marks World Emoji Day

It's World Emoji because the calendar emoji shows July 17

Today marks World Emoji Day!

It’s World Emoji Day because the calendar emoji on our phones and tablets shows today’s date: July 17.

The day was created by Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge. He based the calendar emoji to look like the icon on iPhones.

As for what some people’s favorite emojis are…

“The one that winks and the tongue is out. Me and my friends use that one all the time,” Jalen Taylor said.

“The wink one… It puts more sauce on the end of the sentence,” Austin Carlson said.

Emoji Day has been celebrated every year since 2014.