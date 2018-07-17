ND Dept. of Agriculture Asks For Information From Farmers on Dicamba

NORTH DAKOTA – North Dakota’s Department of Agriculture is taking a survey of acres affected by Dicamba.

It’s a herbicide farmers have been using for the past five decades on corn, small grains and soybeans.

In recent years, the herbicide has developed a resistant gene for soybeans. Ag experts say the change may be causing plant damage due to the in-crop use of Dicamba.

The herbicide calls for half a pound of an active ingredient per acre, which some say could also be the problem.

“When we’ve been using it the last 40-50 years, no one has been using it at that rate. That’s an extremely high rate. I brought the issue up last year to the EPA and I’m bringing it up again this year. They need to reassess that,” North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, a Republican, said.

Click here to take the Dicamba survey.