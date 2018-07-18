Game Giant Holds Grand Opening in Downtown Fargo

The store shares a space with Vinyl Giant Records

FARGO, N.D. — A new store in downtown Fargo called Game Giant combines board games and classic records. It is located at 626 2nd Avenue North.

They held a grand opening complete with prizes, giveaways, and treats. Game Giant sells games, gifts, and toys for people of all ages and all gaming levels.

The space is combined with Vinyl Giant Records, which moved from its old location at 13th Avenue and South University Drive.

“I think our customers really have a lot of the same core values where it’s something you can put your hands on, you can interact with it, you can make memories with that. You can do it with your friends, family, you can do it by yourself. There’s a lot of crossover that way,” Erica Sponsler, an owner, said.

Nothing in the store is electronic, which owners say adds to the analog experience of traditional fun.