Legion Baseball: Moorhead’s Late Rally Dooms West Fargo

Blues scores three runs in the seventh with two outs to down Patriots

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The Moorhead Blues used a two-out rally in the top of the seventh to sneak passed West Fargo 10-8 at Young Field on Tuesday night.

Carter Howell singled in Tommy Horan from second base to tie the game at eight after the Patriots got the first two batters out in the inning.

Caleb Saari later knocked in two more runs to seal the win for the Blues. Howell also had a solo home run in the contest for Moorhead. West Fargo’s Andrew Enno smacked a grand slam to help the Patriots offensively.