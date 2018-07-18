Missed Opportunities Cost RedHawks in Series Opener

The RedHawks lost to Gary 3-2

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks) — Chris Jacobs hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough as the RedHawks proceeded to strand the game-tying run at second base in a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Gary SouthShore RailCats in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,494 fans at Newman Outdoor Field on Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

Sebastian Kessay gave up two unearned runs to the first two batters of the game and the RailCats never surrendered the lead. Kessay hit the first batter he faced, gave up a sacrifice hit to the second batter — who reached on an error — and surrendered a sacrifice fly to start the game. The lefty recovered from a tough first inning to strike out five and give up just one earned run over the next seven innings despite earning the loss. Kessay lasted eight innings in total, giving up three runs (two earned) and five hits to fall to 3-3 for the year.

The RedHawks bats didn’t get going until late in the game. Fargo-Moorhead got on the board in the sixth inning on an RBI single from Keury De La Cruz, but Gary had already stretched its lead to three runs by that point.

Jacobs’ solo shot, his fourth of the season, put the Hawks within striking distance in the bottom of the ninth, but RailCats reliever Adam Quintana struck out Yhoxian Medina and forced Tim Colwell into a soft liner to the shortstop to end the game and seal the victory for the visitors.

The RedHawks continued to struggle against the pesky RailCats tonight as they fell to 2-6 on the year against Gary SouthShore. Fargo-Moorhead will look to even the series up tomorrow night in the second of three games against the RailCats.

With St. Paul’s win over Kansas City tonight, the Saints pick up a full game over the RedHawks in the North Division standings. The ‘Hawks are 1.5 games back of St. Paul and are in second place.

Fargo-Moorhead and Gary SouthShore will face off again tomorrow night at 7:02 PM. The first 1,000 fans who arrive to Newman Outdoor Field will receive a souvenir RedHawks baseball, thanks to Town & Country Credit Union.