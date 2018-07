RedHawks Fall to Gary in Game Two

The RedHawks drop to 30-26 on the season

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M RedHawks fell to the Gary Southshore RailCats 8-2 in Wednesday’s contest.

DJ Brown gave up eight hits and six earned runs in his 4.1 innings on the mound for the RedHawks.

The RedHawks will face Gary again Thursday at 12:30 p.m.