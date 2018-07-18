Trollwood Performing Arts School Presents “HELLO, DOLLY!”

MOORHEAD, MN–Trollwood Performing Arts School is presenting “HELLO, DOLLY!” throughout the month of July at Bluestem Center for the Arts in Moorhead.

This musical has dancing, humor, and nineteen different songs throughout the show.

Auditions began in February and were open to any and all students in grades eight through twelve.

Andie Peterson, a student at West Fargo High School, plays the show’s lead, Dolly.

“It has been such a challenge but it is so rewarding,” Peterson said. “The public’s response to the work my friends and I have put in is just so worth it. Every part of what we do is giving back. You know that feeling of giving what we’ve done to the public is unlike anything else.”

Visit the link for more information on show days and how to purchase tickets.