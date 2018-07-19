Customers Question Whether Guy Fieri Will Be in Fargo After West Fargo JL Beers Facebook Post

The big question is will the nationally known food critic be visiting a local joint?

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A social media post had people thinking that popular food show host Guy Fieri was at JL Beers West Fargo.

But it ends it up that it was just a photoshopped picture that has since gone viral.

“Jaw dropping. Generally if we post we get a couple interactions like here’s like 20 likes or a couple shares I wasn’t expecting it to get as large as it did by any means necessary,” said Christian Fuentes, the West Fargo JL Beers Supervisor.

Those at JL Beers say the post has been seen by more than 30,000 people.

Even though the picture wasn’t real and the taste tester was photoshopped in, Fuentes says it may be more incentive to get him to come to the metro.

“I apologize for anyone that actually thinks Guy Fieri was coming in. We don’t have any interaction with him but I mean we might shoot for like hey if you’re ever in Fargo North Dakota and want to try some of the best burgers in town definitely hit up JL Beers,” Fuentes said.

Dozens of people have commented on the post questioning if the picture is real.

Even though the photo isn’t, the burgers definitely are.