Florida Woman Charged After Woman Loses Baby In Interstate Crash

Claudia Grace of The Villages, Florida is charged in Traill County with negligent homicide

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D. — A Florida woman has been charged after an unborn child died last week after a crash on I-29.

75-year-old Claudia Grace of The Villages, Florida is charged in Traill County with negligent homicide and aggravated reckless driving.

The highway patrol say Grace struck the rear passenger side of a pickup and caused it to roll.

24-year-old Tyler Bedney and 22-year-old Ashley Fontaine, both of Grand forks, were flown to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.

Ashley was 6 months pregnant and lost the baby.

Grace’s next court date is set for August 15.