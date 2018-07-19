Moorhead Center Mall Starts Indoor Street Fair

Those involved say it's an affordable outlet for artists who want to showcase their work

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Center Mall started its own indoor street fair that coincides with the Fargo Street Fair.

Some stores are having special sales, and there are separate vendors showcasing their goods, too.

Those involved say it’s a great outlet that’s also affordable for artists who want to showcase their work.

“I think there’s a lot of really talented people that can’t afford the street fair because it’s quite costly and here we’re very reasonable. We thought it gave an opportunity to them to expose their merchandise to the public plus we could add the stores to make it exciting,” Corinne Stefanson, owner of The Classic, said.

It’s also much easier to find parking at Moorhead Center Mall. If you still want to go to the Fargo Downtown Street Fair, you can catch the LINK bus from the bus for free.