Minnesota Senate Candidate Richard Painter Visits Moorhead

University of Minnesota law professor sounds off against President Trump and steel tariffs

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Democratic candidate for one of the U.S. Senate seats in Minnesota makes a campaign stop in Moorhead.

Richard Painter spoke to supporters at The Boulder Tap Room about how it’s time to take a stand against President Trump in Washington DC.

An ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush, Painter switched over to the Democratic Party after Trump took office.

Going up against incumbent Senator Tina Smith, one issue that the University of Minnesota law professor looks to change on Capitol Hill is the effect of steel tariffs.

“I strongly oppose the tariffs. I think what’s going to happen is what already is happening. China is retaliating against American agriculture, and soybean farmers are taking a big hit,” said Painter.

Painter and Smith will square off in the Minnesota DFL primary on August 14.