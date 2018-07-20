90-year-old man hurt, police say he drove into home near Merrifield, ND

United Blood Services' Annual Blood Drive Wraps Up
FARGO, N.D. -- Many lives will be saved thanks to people who donated blood at this week's Save Our Summer event. 387 people gave blood at United Blood Services' annual drive at West Acres Mall.…
NEAR MERRIFIELD, N.D. – A man is hurt after police say he crashed his pickup into a home near Merrifield, North Dakota last night.
The Highway Patrol says 90–year–old Ardell Johnson of Manvel was driving on County Road 6 when his vehicle left the road, went across a field, through a shelter belt and into a house.
No one inside the home was hurt.
Authorities have not estimated how much damage was done to the house.