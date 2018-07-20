Bryant Breaks Post 2 Hits Record as It Routes Post 400

Ben Bryant is the new all-time hits leader for Post 2

FARGO, N.D. — With three hits in game one of a double header against Post 400, Ben Bryant broke the Post 2 career hits record picking up his 209th career legion hit.

Fargo Post 2 went on to defeat Post 400 30-2 in five innings. Fargo Post 2 had 14 extra base hits and got home runs from Blake Anderson, Cam Blazek, Connor Ostendorf and Jonas Sanders.

On the hit that broke the record, Bryant made it all the way to third on the play and got a big hug from coach Luke Rustad. A moment he will cherish for the rest of his life.

“To see him first after getting the record, it meant so much to me just to have him as a coach for these last four years it’s been amazing,” Bryant said. “I honestly didn’t even think about it until the beginning of the year. I was like ‘oh I’m kinda close. I might be able to get it. I don’t know we’ll see what happens,’ but it’s always been in the back of mind during this whole year and it definitely feels good to be able to have my name somewhere in the books.”