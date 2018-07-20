Semi Driver Charged in Connection With Teen’s Death Guilty

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. – A semi driver has been found guilty of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving in the death of a 16-year-old boy.

36-year-old Jason Vadner of Wheaton crossed the center line and hit Jacob Quam’s car head-on. He was on his way to Henning High School.

The state patrol says Vadner was driving too fast on a foggy morning.

He will be sentenced next month.