Longtime Vendors Cherish Bonds Made at Fergus Falls Farmers Market

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — People in Fergus Falls had the chance to find some healthy snacks and mingle with vendors from the community.
For seven years, the Fergus Falls Farmers Market has been a spot where people can socialize and indulge in local goods.
Some of the goods for sale were jams, beans, cucumbers, and furnishings like miniature wooden benches.
Lynn Brand started up the farmer’s market, and has loved the bond she has shared with the vendors who have been with her since the beginning.
“We’re a family, and everybody helps each other. We come at eight in the morning, put all the canopies up, everybody goes from canopy to canopy helping carry stuff from the parking lot to the canopies. It’s wonderful. It’s fun,” SAID bRAND.
The Farmers Market operates outside the Otter Tail County Historical Society museum on Wednesdays and Saturdays until October.
