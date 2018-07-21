Fergus Falls Mowing Club Goes Around City to Beautify Lawns

The club donates lawn mowers and finds out about lawns through referrals

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Volunteers came together in Fergus Falls to mow some lawns and make a difference in their community.

The Fergus Falls Mowing Club started this summer as a way for people to break out their lawn mowers in order to enhance their neighbors’ lawns.

One way the club is making more of a difference was through its first Community Flash Mob this morning.

Large groups of people were dispatched among several lawns, allowing more volunteers to do their part to help.

“We can spread that work out over a large number of people and, you know, folks might only have to mow once every two weeks, and that is easy. Anybody can mow, anybody can rake, it’s not difficult, and you can come on out and make a difference for someone,” said Jesse Thorstad, the founder of the Fergus Falls Mowing Club.

The club receives lawn referrals online, and also donates lawn mowers to those who need them.

