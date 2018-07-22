Horace’s First Streets Alive is Getting Kids Active and Engaged with Local Law Enforcement

HORACE, N.D. — Law officers in Horace are engaging with kids and families in the community to remind them that cops aren’t that scary, they’re the good guys.

The city has been working hard to bring different events to the area each month that get all different people from the city involved.

At Horace’s first ever Streets Alive, kids got the chance to learn new safety tips about bike riding and play some games with the officers.

“Any time they put on community events like this we want to be a part of them. Just us being able to be out there and intermingle with the community, they are more comfortable asking us questions, they’ll come up and visit with us and we absolutely love that,” said Jesse Castle with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Many of the kids say they know the cops can be scary sometimes but hanging out in settings like these reminds them that they are just doing their jobs to keep people safe.

Those with the city of Horace saw how successful Street’s Alive is in other communities so they thought why not bring it here?

Dozens made kites, learned more about local sponsors and got to smack at a piñata for candy.

Those who organized it say they were hoping for about 3 sponsors and they wound up with 14 in just their first year.

Kids ran around the parks and biked up and the down the streets screaming with excitement.

“All winter you’re like dreaming about this perfect day and then when it’s here you actually want to get outside and enjoy it,” said Becca Smith, one of the kids that came out to Street’s Alive.

“Family fun and it’s super fun here, it has a big obstacle where you ride around town, the streets are closed,” said Cece Stoetzer, one of the kids that came out to Street’s Alive.

Organizers are hoping to keep streets alive an annual event in the city of Horace.