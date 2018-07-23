Fargo Cass Public Health Introduces New Harm Reduction Center

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Cass Public Health is introducing the new Harm Reduction Center at 510 5th Street North.

The HRC has been newly formed under the harm reduction division which consists of several programs.

Veteran’s Drop-in Center, Withdrawal Management Unit, and the Good Neighbor Project Harm Reduction Center are just a few.

The main goal of the HRC is to help individuals and the community stay as healthy as possible by reducing disease and other health issues among people who inject drugs.

“We offer them the service ourselves to dispose of whatever they need to and what I find is most of the people I work with are really really concerned about that kind of stuff and want to make sure that it gets to the right place and isn’t endangering someone else,” said Jeremy Kelly, a harm reduction specialist.

The HRC is open 4 to 8 pm on Mondays and Thursdays, 1 to 5 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and 8 am to noon on Fridays.