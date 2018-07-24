Cash Wise Opens Newest Store in South Fargo

The store has a "next generation approach"

FARGO, N.D. — People in South Fargo now have another option for grocery shopping– a new Cash Wise has opened its doors.

The store just off of I–29 and 52nd Avenue South takes a “next generation” approach. It has a different look than other Cash Wise stores.

More fresh foods are offered and there’s an emphasis on convenience for customers. There are many “grab and go” options.

The grand opening included a variety of food samples for people to try throughout the store.

“This one just has a real unique special touch to it because it is a next generation store. A lot of new added services such as chop shop where you can get your fruits and veggies sliced and diced right here in store that allows you to save a little more time when you go home and give that time back to your family or things that you enjoy,” Kevin Hurd, Cash Wise spokesperson, said.

This is the fourth Cash Wise to open in the F–M area.