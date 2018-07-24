Celebrity Physician To Keynote Behavioral Health Conference In Fargo

North Dakota Behavioral Health Conference & Recovery Reinvented

FARGO, N.D. — Dr. Drew Pinsky is coming to Fargo.

The celebrity physician and media personality will kick off the annual North Dakota Behavioral Health Conference on September 6 at the Holiday Inn.

The conference aims to support individuals and professionals in developing, supporting and providing a well-functioning behavioral health system.

Pinsky will give the keynote on recovery support services.

The conference is being held in conjunction with Recovery Reinvented hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Helgaas Burgum on September 5 at the Fargo Civic Center.

The event will address addiction in North Dakota.

Recovery Reinvented is free and open to the public. However, tickets are limited and registration is required.

For more information, to register or to volunteer, visit http://recoveryreinvented.com/rr18/.

Registration for the behavioral conference is now open and is $150 for the three days (Sept. 4, 6 and 7) or $60 per day.

To register online, visit www.behavioralhealth.dhs.nd.gov/conference/register.