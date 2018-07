Demi Lovato Suffers Suspected Heroin Overdose

Singer and actress was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles Before Noon

LOS ANGELES — Singer and actress Demi Lovato has reportedly been hospitalized for a heroin overdose.

According to TMZ, law enforcement officials say the 25-year-old singer was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles from a Hollywood Hills home just before noon.

Her battles with addiction have been very public.

Last month, Lovato opened up about her relapse in a new single “Sober.”

Her song came out just weeks after she celebrated six years of sobriety.