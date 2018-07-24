Former NDSU Pitcher Folman Signed by White Sox

The former Bison was pitching in the American Association with Sioux Falls.

CHICAGO (NDSU Athletics) — Former North Dakota State University standout relief pitcher Kevin Folman was signed by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, July 24.

Folman, who was pitching for the Sioux Falls Canaries in the American Association prior to his contract being purchased, is the ninth Bison in program history to be picked up by a Major League Baseball organization, and the second NDSU player to go to the Chicago White Sox organization. Don “Chip” Devlin advanced to the Single-A level of the organization in 1984 as an infielder.

A native of Hermantown, Minn., Folman posted a 3.54 ERA in eight appearances, including seven starts, for the Canaries. He tallied 23 strikeouts and just 16 walks in 45 2/3 innings.

As a Bison from 2014-18, Folman tied for second in program history with 15 saves.

Folman enjoyed a breakout season as a redshirt junior for NDSU in 2017, posting eight saves in 21 appearances to tie for second in program single-season history. He added a 2.70 ERA and 4-1 record, and allowed just eight earned runs on 21 hits with 23 strikeouts and eight walks in 26 2/3 innings.

As a senior in 2018, Folman was named to the All-Summit League Second Team after compiling a 3.18 ERA with six saves in 45 1/3 innings. He had 49 strikeouts compared to only 11 walks in 18 appearances.