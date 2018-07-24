Moorhead Welcomes New Law Enforcement Center and Correctional Facility

The joint facility offers more programs and tools for the inmates

MOORHEAD– Clay County Sheriff’s Office and Moorhead Police Department celebrated the new joint Law Enforcement Center and Correctional Facility with the public.

The Moorhead Police Department dedicated rooms in the new facility to law enforcement officers who died while on the job.

Tours of the joint facility were available to the public after the ribbon cutting ceremony.

“Our county board really felt they were called to make this a place that not only takes people in and deals with the time they need to serve but also helps to make them better when they leave in hopes to give them the tools to not come back to the jail,” Clay County Commissioner Jenny Mongeau said. “We are really excited about all of the different opportunities and services we can provide. ”

The Law Enforcement Center and Correctional Facility join together on Monday.

The Corrections Facility will open sometime this fall.