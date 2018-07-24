NDSU one of 8 MBB Teams to Compete in U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic

U.S. Bank Stadium is preparing for the 2019 Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS (NDSU Athletics) – U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis is set to host its first ever basketball event this winter, including a matchup between North Dakota State men’s basketball and Drake University on Saturday, Dec. 1.

The four-game U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic will take place on Friday, Nov. 30, and Saturday, Dec. 1, featuring a Big Ten vs. Big 12 showdown between the University of Minnesota and Oklahoma State University.

St. Thomas vs. Wisconsin – River Falls Friday, Nov. 30 – Time TBA (evening) Minnesota vs. Oklahoma State Friday, Nov. 30 – Time TBA (evening) Following St. Thomas vs. UW-RF North Dakota State vs. Drake University Saturday, Dec. 1 – Time TBA (evening) South Dakota State vs. Northern Iowa Saturday, Dec. 1 – Time TBA (evening) Following NDSU vs. Drake

Tickets: Single-day tickets start at $15; Two-Day tickets are available in select price levels

“We are excited to provide fans with an awesome opportunity to experience great basketball games at U.S. Bank Stadium in advance of the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four,” says Patrick Talty, SMG General Manager at U.S. Bank Stadium. “The U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic is an accessible way for college basketball fans to enjoy a game in this unique setting. Our participating schools deliver strong match-ups for attendees, and we look forward to working with each university to give their athletes, fans, alumni, and staff a world-class experience.”

U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings and a wide variety of events, including Super Bowl LII and ESPN’s Summer X Games. Since opening in July 2016, the stadium has welcomed over three million visitors, quickly becoming one of the premier stadiums in the world. This basketball classic, including teams from Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa and Oklahoma, will be the first basketball event in U.S. Bank Stadium’s history.

“We’re excited and honored to be a part of this event,” said North Dakota State head coach David Richman. “We have strong ties in the Twin Cities, with a large alumni base and more than one-third of our current roster from the area. I know it will be a special experience for our guys to play in U.S. Bank Stadium, and it gives some of our fans and supporters from the region an opportunity to see us in an exciting setting.”