Body Recovered from Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Authorities have found the body of a female in Lake Bemidji Wednesday afternoon.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported an object in the water near the Bemidji Tourist Information Center around 12:20.

Deputies, Bemidji Police Officers and Firefighters and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources responded recovering the body.

The body has been sent to the Beltrami County Coroner’s office for an autopsy and identification.