Driver Dodges Injury after Train Collides with His Trailer Outside Casselton

The driver was issued a citation for care required

CASSELTON, N.D. — A pickup driver wasn’t hurt after a train hit his trailer two miles east of Casselton.

Around 8:45 this morning, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Casselton Fire Department and rural EMS responded to the scene.

While the driver wasn’t hurt, he was issued a citation for care required.

The BNSF train was heading westbound when the driver was crossing the tracks but didn’t make it across in time.

“We’d been advised that he looked to the east and looked to the west. However, unbeknownst to him, the train was significantly closer than he initially thought, so there was an acceleration period because had he come to a complete stop, I think we’d have a fatal outcome in the matter,” said Sgt. Tim Briggeman of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The trailer hit and knocked down a power pole when it went off the road, causing an outage to a nearby farm.