Fargo Hotel Robbed At Gunpoint

FARGO, N.D. — Early this morning at around 12:02 AM an armed robbery was reported at the Grand Inn in south Fargo.

The initial investigation shows two masked suspects entering the lobby and brandishing a handgun at the employee.

The suspects got away with a small amount of cash and fled the area.

There were no injuries reported and no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone in the area during the time of the robbery are encouraged to call dispatch (701-235-4493) and report any suspicious activity.